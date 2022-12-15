Youngkin budget proposal: another $1 billion in business, income tax cuts

The proposals are largely focused on education, behavioral health, economic and workforce development, public safety and the environment. Tax cuts are included, too.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his proposed budget amendments to state lawmakers Thursday morning, a laundry list of priorities that could be added to the 2022-24 budget.

The Republican governor's proposals are largely focused on education, behavioral health, economic and workforce development, public safety and the environment.

The amendments will also include an additional $1 billion in tax relief for Virginians, on top of the $4 billion that made it into the original budget that Youngkin signed earlier this year.

Economic, workforce development programs a high priority

Youngkin has proposed $450 million for business-ready sites, a program to identify and assess the readiness of potential industrial sites across the Commonwealth.

The proposed amendments include $10 million for Virginia Power Innovation Fund -- funding research and innovations in nuclear energy, hydrogen, battery storage, carbon capture and other technologies -- and $35 million for the GO Virginia program to expand worker development.

Youngkin is advocating for $21 million for Virginia's community college system, which will support career placement centers and specialists, as well as accelerator programs for local high schools to expand the attainment of industry-recognized credentials.

Other proposals include an additional $5 million for the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership, increased funding for the Virginia G3 and Fast Forward programs and funding to target agricultural technology through recruitment and incentives.

Youngkin addresses learning loss with education funding

Part of Youngkin's proposal is an additional $427.7 million in funding for K-12 education in Virginia. This will include expanding reading specialists to 4th and 5th grade and math specialists for K-8, with a focus on the lowest-performing schools.

Youngkin will also propose $15 million for laboratory schools and more funding for retention and performance bonuses for teachers.

Youngkin's proposals aim to fulfill his education plan announced in October following the release of a national report that showed learning setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for law enforcement programs to tackle crime

One of Youngkin's amendments includes funding for Operation Bold Blue Line, an initiative announced in October to reduce crime across the Commonwealth.

The funding would include $30 million to recruit new law enforcement officers to Virginia and additional grant funding for local commonwealth's attorneys who are "tough on crime" and police departments.

Expanded behavioral health programs

Youngkin is also proposing $230 million in behavioral health programs, including $20 million to fund mobile crisis teams, $58 million to increase Crisis Receiving Centers and Crisis Stabilization Units and $15 million to expand mental health programs in schools.

The governor noted that much of the spending's focus is to relieve the burden on law enforcement, thereby reducing the criminalization of mental health.

Youngkin unveiled his behavioral health plan, dubbed “Right Help, Right Now," on Wednesday, saying the current system is being overwhelmed and failing to meet the needs of Virginians.

"We incorporated best-in-class models of behavioral health from across the country," Youngkin wrote in a news release. "This is a top priority for my administration, and we will not stop until we have a system that delivers the 'Right Help, Right Now' to the people who need it most.”

Additional tax cuts for Virginians

Youngkin's proposals also include an increased standard deduction, the elimination of tax on military and veteran retirement pay and a quarter-point reduction on individual income tax rates. The individual income tax reduction will add up to $700 million in cuts.

For businesses, Youngkin will propose dropping the corporate income tax from 6% to 5% and implementing a 10% Qualified Business Income Deduction, which will account for $450 million of tax relief.

Other highlights

While light on specifics, Youngkin's aides told reporters Wednesday evening that the budget would provide a "historic" investment in conservation and preservation, particularly $685 million "all in" for coastal resiliency and the Chesapeake Bay.

Youngkin's aides also explained that the budget would provide support to teachers, nurses and law enforcement, who the governor calls "the quiet heroes of Virginia," through different recruitment programs and expanded career pathways and bonuses.