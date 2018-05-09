RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — A judge ruled on Wednesday that Rep. Scott Taylor does not have to testify in a lawsuit that accuses members of his campaign staff of forging signatures to help an independent candidate get on the ballot for the 2nd Congressional District.

Democrats are suing state election officials to remove Shaun Brown from the Nov. 6 ballot in the competitive U.S. House race.

Taylor, a Republican, has said he knew his staff was circulating petitions for Brown, but he denounced the use of false signatures.

Democrats claim Taylor's campaign wanted Brown on the ballot to bolster's Taylor's re-election by weakening support for his Democratic opponent.

A special prosecutor is conducting a separate criminal investigation.

