Lawmakers from Virginia respond to, give updates on riots at US Capitol

Elaine Luria, Mark Warner, Rob Wittman and others used social media to let people know about the protests and Capitol breach by supporters of President Trump.

NORFOLK, Va. — Protesters supporting President Donald Trump marched to the US Capitol Wednesday, and some broke into the building.

In the chaos, many lawmakers were evacuated for their safety. Several Virginia lawmakers were in Washington today, for the confirmation of the election results.

President-elect Joe Biden had 306 certified electoral college votes, compared to Trump's 232.

So far, Rep. Elaine Luria, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine, Rep. Rob Wittman, Rep. Bobby Scott, and Rep. Donald McEachin have made statements about what's happening in Washington.

Just after 4 p.m., Sen. Tim Kaine's representative sent a message that he was safe.

He later tweeted that he was "praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today."

Warner, a Democrat, checked in at 3:15 p.m. to say he was "safe and sheltering in place."

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Norfolk, said she was evacuated from her office around 1:45 p.m.

Luria said security had warned them about a possible pipe bomb outside, and she heard "what sounds like multiple gunshots."

"I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans," she wrote.

She also said "Domestic terrorists will not stop democracy."

After President Trump tweeted out a video, Luria quote-tweeted it, adding the comment: "You are a complete disgrace to the Office of the President."

Rob Wittman, a Republican representative for Virginia's first district, took to social media to denounce the crowd's actions, calling the situation "absolutely unacceptable."

"Please allow us to get the work of the people completed," he said.

Donald McEachin (D-4th District) also let people know he was safe during the protests.

"Evil always raises hell before it is cast out," he wrote. "We will pass this test. Democracy will prevail."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-3rd District) issued a brief tweet shortly after 6 p.m. saying he and his staff are safe.