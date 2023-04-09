Local candidates gear up for 2023 election season

Election Day is two months away in Virginia, where every House and Senate seat is up for grabs.

NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to the 2023 election season has begun.

Labor Day marks the traditional start to campaign season. While the holiday weekend is typically a time for rest and relaxation, local candidates are already gearing up their campaign trails.

Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott hosted his 44th annual Labor Day picnic Monday in Newport News, with hundreds showing up in support.

“It gives the community the opportunity to meet all the elected officials,” Scott told 13News Now.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine emphasized the importance of people getting out to vote this November.

“We know from how Virginia does during presidential years that democrats can do well. The challenge that we have is in this year with no presidential race, no governor’s race, no senate race, often the turnout is low," Kaine said.

On the Republican side, Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned Monday in Suffolk with a cookout in support of Republican candidates. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans joined him as part of the "Secure Your Vote VA" bus tour.

Youngkin said in a Fox News interview days ago that the GOP will “compete to win” in November. He said they want to drive early voting absentee ballots in what could be tight races.

Democrats have an edge in the Senate, while Republicans have a slim majority in the House.