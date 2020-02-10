Luria among 18 Democrats to vote against new COVID-19 relief bill

The bill passed after a partisan debate by a 214-207 vote without any Republicans in support.

WASHINGTON — While Democrats controlling the House passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday, several members broke from the party to vote against it, including Virginia 2nd District Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, and it is clear we need more relief for the American people," Luria said in a statement after the vote. "Unfortunately, the Heroes 2.0 bill would not deliver the targeted relief Americans need."

The bill passed after a partisan debate by a 214-207 vote without any Republicans in support.

In addition to Luria, 17 other Democrats abandoned the party and sentiment remains among more moderate Democrats to make more concessions and guarantee an agreement before Election Day.

"This issue is too important to approach in a partisan manner. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to come together to find common ground and provide relief for the American people," Luria said.

Thursday's vote puts lawmakers no closer to actually delivering aid such as more generous weekly unemployment payments, extended help for small businesses and especially troubled economic sectors and another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans.

Passage of the $2.2 trillion plan came after a burst of negotiations this week between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.