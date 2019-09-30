WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Virginia Representative Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) says an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's phone call to the President of Ukraine requesting an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son is "most definitely" appropriate.

"Even before we saw the transcript of the call, even before we saw the whistle-blower complaint, the President of the United States admitted, 'yes, I called a foreign leader, I called President Zelensky of Ukraine and I asked him to conduct this investigation,' when in fact, that would be interfering in a future election in 2020. So it's a clear admission on the President's part he did this."

President Trump on Twitter today questioned if the man leading the House investigation, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, should be arrested for Treason.

On Sunday, the President re-tweeted comments stating his impeachment "will cause a civil war-like fracture."

Luria said such words are troubling.

"I think it's very reckless," she said. "I think it's inflammatory. And I would like to see the leader of the free world and the most powerful man in the world being a steady, guiding light for our country rather than inciting conflict."

By taking issue with the President, Luria has drawn some scorn in her own district.

In today's Virginian-Pilot, a letter writer from Virginia Beach criticizes Luria, calling her "a disappointment," adding, "We can sure do a whole lot better than her."

But Luria stands by her decision last week to call for impeachment.

"And everything we have seen since then, evidence-wise just kind of re-confirms in my mind that I did the right thing by calling for an impeachment inquiry," she said.