NAACP shares results of info request on Virginia Election Integrity Unit; calls on Miyares to disband it

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP spoke Tuesday morning about the records they got from the Virginia Attorney General's Office about the newly-formed Election Integrity Unit.

The group first reached out to AG Jason Miyares' office in October, asking for all the public records related to the unit's creation, staffing and finances.

That would be public information, but government offices can request payment for putting together public reports. In this case, Miyares' office responded with a $20,000 price tag to comply with the requests.

At the start of November, the Virginia NAACP agreed to pay.

In a press conference Tuesday, NAACP representatives said the records show the election integrity unit has no actual staff and no evidence of any election fraud.

When Miyares' office announced the unit, the office said this was its goal:

"This unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections, investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law, work with the election community throughout the year to ensure uniformity and legality in application of election laws, and work with law enforcement to ensure legality and purity in elections."

The president called it a "paper tiger," or "a public-relations ploy to pander to the election deniers."

"Attorney General Jason Miyares did not provide the volumes of information that his heavy fee and projection of work hours suggested," the group wrote later. "And we were deeply disappointed in the scant amount of information related to a unit that the Attorney General touted as essential."

The NAACP said the AG's office has no records about the unit's staffing, supervision, reporting structure, the approval process for investigation, the statutes it is tasked to enforce, or documentation about its guidelines, procedures, policies, practices, manuals, training materials or performance standards.

"As to records identifying the number of convictions for crimes constituting voter fraud or 'election cheating' in Virginia in each year since 2008, the OAG has none. None."

Back in November, Robert Barnette, the Virginia NAACP's president, told 13News Now that the aim of the records request was to hold the attorney general accountable and ensure that the unit won't interfere with elections or the right to vote.

“The Virginia NAACP will not allow the Attorney General’s Office to escape public scrutiny, and we will not be bullied,” Barnette said.