Local TSA agent shares his fears ahead of possible government shutdown

TSA agent Rafael Gil said hopes for the best but he is preparing for the worse.

NORFOLK, Va. — The clock is ticking down for many TSA agents at Norfolk International Airport as some prepare for a possible government shutdown.

“So if I miss a payment, that means I have to pay late fees,” said TSA agent Rafael Gil. “It means I won’t have enough money to put food on the table.”

Gil said he cares for his retired mother and brother, who was involved in a crash. He fears that if the shutdown occurs, he will be unable to provide for his family.

TSA agents will not be paid if the government shuts down. The President of the American Federation of Government Employees, Scott Robinson, said TSA agents would feel the strain of a shutdown in their wallets.

“It affects the federal employees very significantly you have, especially TSA officers who have been traditionally the lowest paid officers or federal employees in the federal government as a group,” said Robinson.

The president said the shutdown will impact roughly 250 TSA agents and their families in Hampton Roads.

“The union has encouraged officers to reach out to social service programs and any other programs that could assist through this difficult time.” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, Gil said if the government shuts down, he will continue to show up to work.

“I took an oath, and that oath is to safeguard the transportation systems, so at the end of the day, that is what I am going to do. I am going to come to work, show up, and do what I took an oath for,” Gil said.