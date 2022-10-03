'It's the right thing to do' | Sen. Tim Kaine supports more aid for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

As Congress races to beat the spending bill deadline, Kaine is confident a government shutdown will not happen.

VIRGINIA, USA — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Americans have to keep the pressure on Russia, even though he’s not sure how long it will take for the conflict in Ukraine to end.

Sen. Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the Ukrainian’s resolve to defend their nation "inspiring.”

“Basically, because they hope to have a democracy like the United States and other nations have,” Kaine said.

He said the United States must continue to support Ukraine. Kaine co-sponsored the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act.

The bipartisan bill would ban imports of Russian oil, declaring a national emergency until the President or Congress decides to end it.

“The sanctions that we’ve put together against Russia have bitten into the Russian economy dramatically,” Kaine said.

The United States imports over 20 million barrels of petroleum products per month from Russia, according to data from the U.S. Emergency Information Administration. That’s roughly eight percent of America’s liquid fuel imports.

The House already passed a version of the bill Wednesday.

Kaine acknowledged the risk banning Russian oil imports can have on Amrican drivers.

“Look this is tough on the U.S.," said Kaine. "Gas prices are high right now. When you ban imports you could push prices even more, but it’s the right thing to do."

When it comes to how long it will take to see this all come to end? He’s not sure.

“I believe we’ll get a positive outcome eventually, but we are not going to get it as soon as we want," said Kaine.

Kaine did say the Ukrainian fight, support of European allies, and growing opposition in Russia are positive signs. He also said U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine are not the answer, right now, though he confirmed American troops and resources, including from Hampton Roads, are being deployed to Europe.

Kaine also supports adding billions of dollars into the spending bill for humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

On Wednesday night, the House passed a spending bill that includes more than $14 billion dollars in support of Ukraine.

The deadline to prevent a government shutdown is fast approaching.

Congress has until midnight Friday before the current spending bill expires. Kaine is confident the Senate will pass the spending bill by Friday.

Even if lawmakers don’t meet the deadline, he said there’s a plan in place to buy some time and avoid a shutdown.

“Let me assure everybody, there is not going to be a shutdown,” he said. “I feel very, very confident.”

After the House passed the $1.5 trillion bill Wednesday, it now goes to the Senate, with just days to spare.

The need to reach a deal comes as Americans grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, historic rises in inflation, and the impacts of the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

A government shutdown, Kaine said, cannot be on the table.

Kaine predicts the president will sign a spending bill early next week, after Friday’s deadline.

But he expects lawmakers to pass a stopgap measure to buy some time, avoiding a shutdown, as the House passed a similar measure that lasts until Tuesday.

In a Senate session Thursday morning, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats and Republicans must work to pass a bill as soon as possible.

He said, quote, “hopefully tonight.”