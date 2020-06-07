North Carolina county to vote on Juneteenth holiday

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford said on Twitter Saturday that all commissioners on the board will vote for the resolution.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina county’s board of commissioners will vote Monday to make Juneteenth a county holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.

If the resolution passes, June 19 would be a paid holiday for county employees.