Northam to remove Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to city

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 9, 2021.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that his administration will remove an enormous pedestal that until earlier this year held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The announcement marks a reversal in course from September, when the Richmond statue was removed but the Democratic governor said the 40-foot-tall graffiti-covered pedestal would stay.

His administration also announced plans to transfer ownership of the grassy island in the middle of a traffic circle where the statue was located to the city of Richmond.

The move comes about a month before Northam leaves office.