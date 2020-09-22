President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally at Newport News airport on Sept. 25

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump's campaign team announced he would be holding a Make America Great Again rally in Newport News on September 25.
The event is planned for the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Bland Boulevard.
That day, the doors open at 6 p.m. and the event kicks off at 9 p.m. People are allowed to request two tickets per device here.
The campaign has not announced a theme for the rally, or which topics Trump plans to address.
The president has said by Friday or Saturday, he would likely announce his preferred candidate for the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.