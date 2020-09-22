President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally at Newport News airport on Sept. 25

Trump's campaign announced they would be holding an event at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport on Friday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump's campaign team announced he would be holding a Make America Great Again rally in Newport News on September 25.

The event is planned for the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Bland Boulevard.

That day, the doors open at 6 p.m. and the event kicks off at 9 p.m. People are allowed to request two tickets per device here.

The campaign has not announced a theme for the rally, or which topics Trump plans to address.