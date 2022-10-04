Rep. Elaine Luria tests positive for COVID-19

She is one of over 20 government officials who have tested positive in the past week.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Representative Elaine Luria (VA-02) has revealed that she's tested positive for Covid-19. This comes in the same week that over 20 other people in the Biden administration and Congress have also tested positive.

A statement distributed by her congressional office on Sunday said: “After testing negative for COVID-19 throughout the week, Rep. Luria received a positive test result this morning. Rep. Luria is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful for the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine.



"Rep. Luria is currently quarantining and will continue to follow CDC guidance. She encourages everyone to get the lifesaving vaccine.”

Although both President Biden and Vice-President Harris have tested negative so far, both have been exposed to several people in the past week who've tested positive.

At least 21 states and territories have seen new infections climb 10 percent or more in the last week. 14 of those states and Washington DC are seeing modest upticks in hospital admissions.

This as many Americans are looking to return to some sense of normalcy.

According to a report from the Associated Press, The omicron variant called BA.2 is now dominant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization says it makes up about 94% of sequenced omicron cases submitted to an international coronavirus database. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it was responsible for 72% of new U.S. infections last week.