Virginia politicians respond to Congress' last-minute vote to keep government open

The continuing resolution funds the federal government through Dec. 3.

WASHINGTON — Just in the nick of time.

With a midnight deadline fast approaching before a government shutdown, the Senate took action on Thursday, passing a stop-gap Continuing Resolution to keep the federal funding pipeline flowing.

It's good news for hundreds of thousands of federal employees and taxpayers who rely on vital government services.

"This is a good outcome, one I'm happy we're getting done," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York). "With so many things to take care of here in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt."

But that's exactly what would have happened if Democrats had not caved in, and agreed to un-couple the Continuing Resolution talks from the ongoing negotiations over lifting the debt limit.

That strategy was thwarted by Republicans in the Senate who have insisted that Democrats must act alone on the debt limit.

That debate will now await another day -- Oct. 18, to be exact -- when the country could go into default for the first time in history if the debt limit is not raised.

"The conclusion to draw from this week is very clear: Clumsy efforts at partisan jams do not work," said Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). "What works is when the majority accepts the reality of the situation. We're able to fund the government today because the majority accepted reality."

The House approved the Resolution on a 254 to 175 vote, soon after the Senate vote.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said: "I'm pleased to know that the government won't shut down tonight, but disappointed that we've once again been forced to resort to last-ditch measures."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) took to Twitter to talk about what he hoped for, going forward.

"Just voted to fund the government — we are not going to allow the US government to shut down on Democrats' watch. Now, despite Republicans blocking action, Democrats are going to find a solution to raise the debt ceiling and avoid the first credit default in American history," he wrote.

Days ago, on the House of Representatives side, Rob Wittman (R-Virginia 1st District) tweeted about the situation, blaming Democrats for the gridlock.

"A government shutdown is just seven days away. There is no excuse for this failure. I repeatedly urged Speaker Pelosi to keep Congress in session until we had passed every appropriations bill. She did not listen. Now, we are once again budgeting by crisis," he wrote.