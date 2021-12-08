What 2020 census shows about Hampton Roads, Virginia

The most updated U.S. population is more than 330 million people.

The 2020 Census found that population growth slowed down in Virginia, but it became a more diverse state over the last decade.

The Census Bureau virtually released new findings from the 2020 Census Thursday afternoon. As a country, the findings show the United States' population growth has slowed since the 1990s.

Between 2010 and 2020, the population growth percentage was the second-lowest ever, with the 1930s still the lowest. That's a trend seen in the Commonwealth of Virginia, too.

For two consecutive decades, census reports found Virginia recorded a percent population growth higher than 10%. Now, it's between 5% and 9.9%.

Nationally, the census found people are moving into metropolitan areas and away from rural and smaller counties.

Overall, the Hampton Roads region saw more people move into the region with a percent change between 0.0 and 10.0. The cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk recorded the highest growth rates in terms of percent population change, rates between 10.0 and 19.9.

Virginia is, also as a whole, a more diverse state to live in. The 2010 diversity index listed the state at 53.4%, which came in as the third-highest tier. It's since moved into the next to the next highest tier, with a 60.5% diversity index.

All of these factors play a part in a now-running clock when it comes to Virginia's redistricting timeline.

“It starts the clock for the 45-day window the Virginia Redistricting Commission has to draw the state legislature maps. And 60 days for the congressional maps," Erin Corbett, Redistricting Manager for the Virginia Civic Engagement Table said in a media availability Thursday.

