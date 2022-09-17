Youngkin admin wants to overhaul transgender school policies with focus on 'parental rights'

A 30-day public comment period regarding these new policies opens on September 26, after which the proposed changes will go into effect.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is looking to change public school policies protecting transgender students with ones focused on "parental rights," according to a document released Friday.

Once enacted, the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) 2022 model policies, addressing how transgender students are treated in public schools, will nix the policies enacted in 2021.

"The 2021 Model Policies promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools," the 2022 document reads. "The 2021 Model Policies also disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students."

Under a Virginia law signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020, VDOE has to develop model policies, which school divisions can either adopt consistent with or more comprehensive than the model.

In the 2021 policies, school divisions were encouraged to minimize the stigmatization of transgender students under the idea all children have a right to learn without being discriminated against and harassed.

Those policies addressed topics such as bullying, discrimination, student privacy and confidentiality, student identification and school records.

What the new policies entail

The 2022 proposal will require school divisions to disclose sensitive student information only to the student, the student’s parents and school personnel with "a legitimate educational interest or when required by law."

This contrasts with the previous confidentiality rules, which required school personnel to treat the information on students’ gender identity as being particularly sensitive and not disclose it to other students and other parents.

The 2022 proposal also argued the use of preferred pronouns is built on "the ideological belief that gender is a matter of personal choice or subjective experience, not sex," adding, "Many Virginians reject this belief."

Reaction

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said the policies are part of the governor's commitment to "preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students."

"It is not under a school’s or the government's purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students," Porter wrote. "Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents. The previous policies implemented under the Northam Administration did not uphold constitutional principles and parental rights, and will be replaced.”

The ACLU of Virginia responded forcefully. In a statement posted on Twitter, they said: "We are appalled by the Youngkin administration's overhaul of key protections for transgender students in public schools. LGBTQ+ students already experience much higher self-harm & suicide rates because of the discrimination they face. This will only make matters worse."