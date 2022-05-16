Virginia man charged in Capitol riot as cases near 800 mark

Doug Macrae, 59, was taken into custody Monday on four misdemeanor counts.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — An Arlington, Virginia, man who was identified by a tipster just a day after Jan. 6 was arrested Monday on multiple charges in connection with the Capitol riot.

Douglas Macrae, 59, was taken into custody on four misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building.

According to a statement of facts unsealed Monday, a tip about Macrae was submitted to the FBI National Threat Operations Center on Jan. 7, 2021. The tip said Macrae had posted pictures and video on Facebook of him “invading Congress.”

In one post, Macrae published a photograph of rioters climbing a staircase inside the Capitol with the caption, “I made it deep into the Capitol building.”

A tipster included multiple posts Doug Macrae made while inside the Capitol, including this one bragging he "made it deep" into the building. Macrae now faces the standard four misdemeanor counts in #CapitolRiot cases. pic.twitter.com/lgri34IBks — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) May 16, 2022

In another post, Macrae wrote, “Someone has just been shot by Capitol police.” When someone commented on the photo asking, “Are you there?” Macrae responded, “Yes!”

Investigators eventually found multiple camera angles showing Macrae inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and, in two interviews with FBI agents, he reportedly admitted he entered the building and took multiple photos while inside.

As of Monday, more than 790 defendants have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Nearly 300 have now pleaded guilty or been convicted of crimes ranging from misdemeanor parading charges to felony counts of assaulting police and seditious conspiracy.