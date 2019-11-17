YORK COUNTY, Va. — Rescue personnel from Gloucester Co. and York Co., as well as the Virginia Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard are actively searching for a capsized vessel and at least one person after it was spotted in the York River at around 5 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, the report was made by a good Samaritan who spotted the capsized vessel about two and a half miles east of the Coleman Bridge.

The Coast Guard has launched a 45 foot response boat from Yorktown, as well as a helo from CG Air Station Elizabeth City.

A spokesperson for York County Fire and Rescue said that they're assisting personnel from Gloucester Co, from which the boat originated. The missing person is also believed to be a resident of Gloucester Co.

The Virginia Marine Patrol is also participating and is the agency in charge.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13News Now for more information.