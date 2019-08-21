Norfolk Police are investigating a triple shooting early Wednesday morning that left one woman fighting for her life.

Police received a call for the shooting around midnight in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue.

Medics transported two women and one man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

One woman has life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other two victims were not immediately clear.

At least a dozen evidence markers were visible on the street.

Detectives have remained on scene for hours as they document evidence and talk with potential eyewitnesses; however, no suspects have been named as of yet.