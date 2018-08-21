ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested two people on Tuesday in connection with the homicide case of an Elizabeth City business owner.

The owner of a popular Elizabeth City business, Milton Henry Sawyer Jr. was murdered in a home invasion on August 2, 2018.

The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said that around 12:30 a.m. on August 2, someone broke into the home of 55-year-old Milton Henry Sawyer, Junior. The burglar assaulted Sawyer along with an unidentified female resident, and then took money, jewelry, and other valuables from the home.

Deputies said Sawyer died following an altercation with the suspect. The female victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

On Tuesday, officials arrested 38-year-old Isaac Dustin Melcher and 45-year-old Angel Marie Sawyer for first-degree murder. Both were placed under no bond.

Melcher and Sawyer will make their first appearance hearings on Thursday, August 23.

Officials are still investigating, so anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at (252)-338-2191.

Milton Sawyer owned and operated The Treasure Hunter vintage and pawn store that had long been a mainstay of downtown Elizabeth City.

