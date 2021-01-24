x
US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

Police departments across the US are taking a look at the behavior of the officers who were in Washington on the day of the riot at the Capitol.
In this Jan. 21, 2021, photo former Houston Police Officer Tam Pham walks out of the Federal Courthouse downtown in Houston after he appeared in court following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges tied to Capitol violence. Police departments across the country are reviewing the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington on the day of a riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Police departments across the country are reviewing the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington on the day of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

An Associated Press review finds at least 31 officers are being scrutinized or face criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 events in the nation's capital. 

Most haven't been publicly identified and only a few have been charged. 

Experts said it's up to police chiefs to strike a balance between maintaining their officers' First Amendment rights and dealing with community mistrust of those officers who were on the scene in Washington.

