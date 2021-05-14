What personal information do you have to provide to use the FCC's internet savings program? | VERIFY

You have to have an income below $99,000 for a single filer or below $198,000 for joint filers, according to the FCC.

People can now sign up to see if they qualify for $50 off monthly internet through an FCC program.

The $3.2 billion program is part of the $900 billion December pandemic-relief package.

This has raised a lot of questions from viewers about how this process works.

THE QUESTION

Does the FCC ask for personal information for its $50 broadband internet credit?

THE SOURCES

Patrick Webre, chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission

THE ANSWER

The FCC will ask for some personal information, but you will have options in what you provide.

WHAT WE FOUND

One of the main questions asked is if you have to provide your social security number to apply.

No, you don't need to—but it is an option. You can either provide your social security number, tribal ID number or one of these forms of identification:

Driver's license

Military I.D.

Passport

Taxpayer identification number

Other government I.D.

"Things that would verify you as the person that you're saying you are," Webre said. "Those are things that are required for the program."

People also asked about the necessity of a tax form.

This is TRUE.

The FCC needs this for proof of how much income your household makes.

You have to have an income below $99,000 for a single filer or below $198,000 for joint filers, according to Webre.

Do you need to provide a credit card number or bank account number required?

No, you don't.

As long as you provide your tax form, the FCC will not ask for any more financial information.

"They'll be able to get all the information they need from you and get you enrolled from their own website," Webre said.