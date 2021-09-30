Verify: Experts say COVID-19 infections can cause inflammation of the heart

Heart inflammation is a complication of infection, and we've also seen it as a rare side effect of the vaccine.

WASHINGTON — As the delta variant wave continues, we continue to see more issues from COVID-19 infections. We’ve had several people ask if the infections can cause inflammation of the heart.

We saw cases of heart inflammation pop up early in the pandemic. But, to know if it’s caused by COVID-19 took observation and research.

QUESTION:

Do COVID-19 infections cause Myocarditis? Is it only in young men and women?

ANSWER:

Yes, infections of COVID-19 can cause Myocarditis. But, it’s not just for young people.

WHAT WE FOUND:

To answer it, we started with the question: What is Myocarditis?

“Myocarditis is otherwise known as inflammation of the heart,” Dr. Saha said.

“COVID-19 infections can cause Myocarditis,” Dr. Schaffner said.

Both of our experts agreed that one of the complications from COVID-19 infections is Myocarditis.

But, as to who it affects:

“It tends to affect younger adults and teenagers and males more than females,” Dr. Schaffner said.

“I’m seeing in adults too,” Dr. Saha said. “I'm an adult cardiologist and I'm seeing a fair number of patients in the hospital that have Myocarditis as well due to COVID-19.”

So yes, COVID-19 infections cause inflammation of the heart or Myocarditis. While it tends to happen to younger people, our experts say they are seeing adult cases as well.