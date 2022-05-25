This is the temperature experts recommend setting your AC to save money during summer

Many of you have probably flipped on that air conditioning. What are some are the best ways to stay cool and save money this summer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures in the Charlotte area dropped into the 70s this week but it won't be long until the Carolinas are back in the 80s this weekend and the 90s next week.

By now, most folks have turned on the air conditioning, which can drive up your electricity bill, especially when it's running constantly in summer.

Many people have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team with questions about how they can keep their houses cool without surging energy costs.

OUR SOURCES

QUESTION 1

Is it cheaper to leave your air conditioner on all day than to turn it off when you're gone?

THE ANSWER

Yes, it is cheaper to leave your AC on all day.

WHAT WE FOUND

"If you are leaving home just for the day, it is definitely more energy-efficient to keep it turned on," Kureczka said. "Just turn it up a few degrees higher than you would if you were home."

He said the reason it's cheaper is that it will take more energy to start up your AC and cool your house than it does to simply keep it slightly warmer than usual.

QUESTION 2

Is there a temperature you should leave your air conditioner at to save the most money throughout the day?

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a temperature you should leave your air conditioner at to save the most money throughout the day.

WHAT WE FOUND

Energy Saver recommends setting your air conditioner to 78 degrees when you wake up, 85 degrees during the day, and 82 degrees when you're sleeping to save the most money. Kureczka suggests bumping the temperature up to the highest setting you're comfortable with.

"If you raise the temperature by 2 degrees more than what you're comfortable with inside the house to make you feel cool, this is going to help you save your cooling costs by 5%," Kureczka said.

QUESTION 3

Will leaving the ceiling fan on all day cool your home?

THE ANSWER

No, the ceiling fan does not cool your home.

WHAT WE FOUND

"Fans don't cool homes, they don't cool rooms, they cool people," Kureczka said. "If you are in the home, turn that fan on."

He said a fan can cool someone down about 4 degrees, so it's good to keep it on when you're home, but make sure to turn it off when you leave to get the most bang for your buck.