What are the top side effects for Pfizer’s pediatric Covid 19 vaccine?

Now that the CDC is recommending Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11, parents have questions, especially about side effects.

WASHINGTON —

THE QUESTION

What are the top side effects for Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

  • Trials showed no major safety concerns or side effects and no deaths.
  • Pfizer’s data shows children had typical, mild to moderate side effects.  

WHAT WE FOUND

We first looked at the FDA's review of the data Pfizer presented. The agency found there were no major safety concerns or side effects and no deaths.

Pfizer’s data shows children had typical, mild to moderate side effects.

The most common local reaction was injection site pain, redness and swelling.

Credit: Pfizer

The most common systematic reactions were fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills. The study says side effects showed up 1 to 2 days after dosing and then resolved. 

Credit: Pfizer

Need help finding a COVID-19 vaccine?

Pfizer says within three months of getting their second shot, there were no cases of myocarditis, a condition that causes the enlargement of the heart, in kids under 12.

Both the CDC and Mayo Clinic say don’t give your child an over the counter pain reliever (ibuprofen, aspirin or acetaminophen) before the vaccine to try and prevent side effects because it’s not clear how these medications might affect how well the vaccine works. They say it’s OK to give it after your child is vaccinated.

