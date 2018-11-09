NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The world's largest Viking ship will postpone its visit to Norfolk, due to expected landfall of Hurricane Florence.

The Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, was scheduled originally for a stopover at Nauticus from September 13 - 16. It will instead stay in the port of Baltimore during the storm.

The ship's captain and crew are analyzing current weather trends to determine the best path of the tour to reach Norfolk and other stopovers.

The ship is on its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018 which launched in July of 2018. Ship tours allow guests can get a look at the modern-day Viking spirit during the Draken visit. The will allow guests to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship, but also to interact with the crew as they share their personal experiences of thrill, fear, and exhilaration while enduring the ship’s 2016 transatlantic crossing, reliving the Viking discovery of the New World more than 1,000 years ago.

To learn more about the ship, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC