RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- On Friday, June 22 the Commonwealth will graduate 39 troops from the 128th generation of Virginia State Troopers.

The new troops will be presented with their diplomas during commencement at the State Police Training Academy. All new troopers, all of them entered the Academy as pre-certified law enforcement officers. After graduating, they will have more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects.

The troopers had to go through training in a wide range of topics, like defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, and crisis management.

After graduating, troopers will report to their assignments across Virginia starting July 5.

Congratulations to the new State Troopers!

