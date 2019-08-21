NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said one of the people hit by gunfire in a triple shooting Wednesday morning died.

Officers found 21-year-old Alexis Allen dead in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue. They received a call about the shooting around 12 a.m.

Police also found a man who'd been shot. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officers expected him to survive.

Alexis Allen

Alexis Allen's Mother

Shortly after that, a woman walked into SNGH with injuries he received on Maltby Avenue. Officer said her injuries weren't life-threatening.

By mid-morning, policed said they arrested two people in connection to Allen's death.

At least a dozen evidence markers were visible on the street.

Megan Shinn / 13News Now

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. Police ask anyone with information about it to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

