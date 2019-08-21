NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said one of the people hit by gunfire in a triple shooting Wednesday morning died.
Officers found 21-year-old Alexis Allen dead in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue. They received a call about the shooting around 12 a.m.
Police also found a man who'd been shot. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officers expected him to survive.
Shortly after that, a woman walked into SNGH with injuries he received on Maltby Avenue. Officer said her injuries weren't life-threatening.
By mid-morning, policed said they arrested two people in connection to Allen's death.
At least a dozen evidence markers were visible on the street.
Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. Police ask anyone with information about it to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
