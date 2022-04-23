1 Captains lock up CCAC regular season title; throttles Eagles 24-1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Locking up the program's first Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship, the top-ranked Christopher Newport men's lacrosse team cruised to a 24-1 victory over Mary Washington during a league battle on a warm Saturday afternoon at Jennings Family Stadium.
Against the Eagles, 16 different Captains found the back of the net, including a game-high four goals by Dylan Rice. Coby Auslander also contributed five points, including three assists, while Brett Jackson added his first collegiate hat-trick.
Making a little history during the game, Andrew Cook also snapped off his 43rd strike of the year. That established a new single-season record for goals by a midfielder, topping current teammate Brady Altobello's mark of 42 set last year.
Overall, Christopher Newport's 24 tallies equaled the fourth-highest total in program history, while the 23-goal victory marked the second-largest in school lore.
Meanwhile, on the defensive end, the Captains forced 27 turnovers, which tied the fifth-most all-time and the highest total in a league bout. Campbell Pozin and Mason Beckmeyer had three takeaways apiece, while five other players had a pair. On the back end, Zac Hanway came through with the win after piecing together a spotless effort in the cage, while Andrew Clark added seven saves of his own.
With the victory, Christopher Newport improves to 15-0 on the season, including 2-0 in Coast-to-Coast action. After securing the regular season league title, the Captains will now host the conference championship game, which will take place on May 7.
On the other side, the setback drops Mary Washington to 8-8 on the year.
Setting the tone early, Christopher Newport starred on both ends of the field. During a clear attempt by Mary Washington, Auslander and Pozin swarmed an Eagle near midfield to force a turnover before Rice capitalized with a sidewinder around a defender near the left post. After lighting up the scoreboard for the first time, the floodgates quickly opened.
Jackson Deal found some space with a blast through the goalie's five-hole before Rice came back with a twisting jumper in the middle of traffic for a 3-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, Robby Adams deposited a dart on the interior, while Cook went low-to-low with a screamer for his record-setting 43rd dagger in the ninth minute of action.
Still starring on both ends, Will Stockhausen drove an attacker into the turf with a takeaway before Phoenix Hines collected the loose ball and burst up the field. Nearly going coast to coast with a full head of steam, the senior All-American eventually flipped to Rice, who drove home his third dart.
With all the momentum, the Captains polished off the first period in style. Auslander buried a pair of goals in the final three minutes, while Alex Brendes joined the fun with a strike after curling around the left pipe. Then, in the final seconds of the opening quarter, Mary Washington's keeper made a tremendous save during a breakaway, but Griffin Hanes kept up with the play, snatched the rebound, and fed to Rice, who dunked over the goalie for his fourth tally.
Holding a 10-0 lead after the first 15 minutes, Christopher Newport continued the shutout early in the second stanza with some top-notch defense. Max Wayne stripped an attacker on Mary Washington's first possession before Hanway snuffed out an on-target rip. Later, Pozin came back with a pair of caused turnovers to keep the opposition off the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, on the offensive end, the Captains kept rolling along. During a man-down situation, Auslander flipped to Altobello at the top of the zone. As the reigning All-American wound up from long range, Brendes hit the deck down low to create a clean lane, which Altobello used for his first goal of the game.
Seconds later, Drew Miller found Adams cutting along the crease for the squad's 12th goal before Luke Nardone uncorked a low liner after curling over top of the defense midway through the period.
Marching towards halftime, Jackson clamped down on a clear attempt by the Eagles with a leaping interception near midfield before Logan Shassian ripped a rocket from deep. After setting up the 14th tally with his work on the defensive side, Jackson added the final nail of the first half with a missile into the top right corner of the cage, which handed the hosts a 15-0 lead.
The 15 goals in the first half equaled the most in school history, matching similar outputs against Southern Virginia on April 4, 2015 and Randolph-Macon on March 17, 2021.
After the break, Christopher Newport never lost its rhythm. Altobello opened the second half with another man-up tally after dodging a defender with a cut to his left. Although the Eagles responded with their first goal of the game, Jackson came back with an emphatic answer to polish off the third quarter.
Kicking things off, the freshman took advantage of a screen by Easton Lanclos before slamming home a lefty laser with 11 minutes left in the period. Later, he set up a dagger by Danny McMinn with a gorgeous skip pass to the left pipe before wrapping up his run with a long-range scorcher off a feed from Zack Sands, which secured a 19-1 lead entering the final period.
With 15 minutes left, Carson Hoffman used a quick flip to find Luke Blundin along the crease before two fourth-year standouts celebrated Senior Day in style.
Following a fast clear by Maxwell Gladieux, Steven Cornwell took possession and flashed some fancy footwork with a quick spin around a defender before unleashing some long-pole lightning for his first collegiate goal. Less than a minute later, fellow senior Matt Rice joined the party with a tremendous showcase.
On the play, the senior was screened by three defenders along the right side of the zone. Despite being outnumbered, he pushed inside, split a double-team, spun around a third Eagle, and snapped off an acrobatic bullet while taking a shot in the center of the zone.
Minutes later, Rice added an assist on a catch-and-shoot strike by Jordan Swoyer, who took advantage of a pick to slip free on the inside. Then, in the final minute, Andrew Swartz wrapped up the festivities after switching hands while dodging a defender before slipping the squad's 24th goal inside the left pipe.
Overall, Christopher Newport out-shot Mary Washington, 66-19. The Captains also held a 61-30 lead in ground balls and won 21 of the game's 29 faceoffs. Miller, Beckmeyer, and Warner Cabaniss all had four ground balls apiece, while Sands won seven of his eight faceoff attempts. Cole Evans also added a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the 'x.'
#1 Captains lock up CCAC regular season title; throttles Eagles 24-1
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Locking up the program's first Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship, the top-ranked Christopher Newport men's lacrosse team cruised to a 24-1 victory over Mary Washington during a league battle on a warm Saturday afternoon at Jennings Family Stadium.