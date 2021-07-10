13NewsNow chief meteorologist Jeff Lawson successfully predicts game winning Chris Taylor home run

5 hours before it happened, Lawson called the shot that won the Dodgers vs Cardinals wild card playoff game.

Apparently 13NewsNow chief meteorologist Jeff Lawson can predict more than the weather.

An hour and a half before the start of the Dodgers vs. Cardinals National League wild card playoff game, Lawson predicted on the air that Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor would come off the bench to hit a game winning homer.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a tie game that exact thing happened! Taylor hit a walkoff home run in the Dodgers 3-1 win.