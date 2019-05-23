WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia — A lovely day in Williamsburg for the 15th edition of the LPGA stop in town. It's the first edition of the Pure Silk Championship, the new sponsor. Good fan turnout today too. As usual we like to track down the fan favorites during the first round.

Perfect conditions at the start of the day. You would think early would be the time to go low. Among those fan favorites we talked about, the defending champion, Ariya Jutanugarn. She would finish even par 71.

Cristie Kerr is a 3-time winner here, and she impressed around the greens. She is at 1 under par and is joined by Cheyenne Woods who at 1 under tied for 44th. Minjee Lee is a former champ and the number one ranked player in the world. She fired a solid 68 for the day. Canada's Brooke Henderson, who is 8th in the world, is at 5 under par.

The best rounds of the morning came from England's Bronte Law who was the first in the clubhouse at -6. Anna Nordqvist made portions of the course look like child's play. She also shot a 6 under 65. She was asked after her round was this something to build on? "Not really. Trying to not worry about the past or the future. Just let it be, but I'm definitely really happy with myself", she said.

There was one other person in the afternoon rounds joining the leaders. Despite conditions being fast and firm, Jennifer Song missed on a putt for the outright lead on 18. She would settled for a par and also a share of the lead at 6 under.