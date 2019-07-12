NORFOLK, Va. — Obviously the Norfolk Admirals were happy to be back home. They dominated Greenville from the start and won 4-1. It was the first of six straight home games for the Admirals.

The home team scored three goals in the first period. Sam Povorozniouk tallied his first goal for the Admirals. Charlie O'Connor made it 2-0. Then, on the power play, Josh Holmstrom scored for the fifth time this year. Ben Holmstrom added a goal late in the third period.

The Admirals host the Swamp Rabbits again on Saturday night.