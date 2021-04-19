x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

After remarkable recovery, Alex Smith retires

A former #1 overall pick, a standout with 3 teams and Comeback player of the Year last season.
Credit: AP
FILE - Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) is shown in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game in Philadelphia, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Smith announced his retirement Monday, April 19, 2021, on Instagram, saying he still has plenty of snaps left him just shy of his 37th birthday but is calling it quits to enjoy time with his family. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, FIle)

Alex Smith is retiring from the NFL after making an improbable comeback from a broken leg. Smith announced his retirement Monday on Instagram, saying he still has plenty of snaps left him just shy of his 37th birthday but is calling it quits to enjoy time with his family.

 Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from his gruesome injury that required 17 surgeries. Washington released Smith in March and signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency. Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 and played 14 seasons for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington.