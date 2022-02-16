Bankston has Spartans staying in cruise control in the MEAC

Kris Bankston, a transfer from Little Rock, has a thing for fixing cars while being a key component for Norfolk State this season.

NORFOLK, Va. — Think of Norfolk State's Kris Bankston as a high energy guy for the Spartans this season. The transfer from Little Rock has provided a spark for NSU who sits atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He's the kind of player that does what's necessary. "Growing up I've always been a team player", he says. "I've always played on teams. You learn to be a captain. Push all my teammates to work hard and achieve the goal."

NSU senior guard, Joe Bryant, Jr. says Bankston brings plenty of versatility. "His I.Q. is high. He has great hands and he can guard multiple positions." Head coach, Robert Jones has nothing but praise for him. "He has athletic ability that is uncanny. He has pro athletic ability." NBA scouts have been impressed, but his numbers are deceiving. Bankston is averaging about 10 points a game to go with 6 rebounds, but his field goal shooting percentage is what sticks out. He's currently just over 73%. If Bankston had enough field goals made to qualify, he'd lead the nation. The next closest player is 67%.

What's even more impressive about Bankston is his interests off the court. He's got a magic touch when it comes to fixing cars. "It was my Mom's car and she said if I can fix it I can drive it", he said. "I fixed it and drove it. Ever since then, I've been fixing cars." His experience with vehicles includes oil changes, starters and engine work.