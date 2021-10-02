BEHOLD! Carter scores winner in OT, Norfolk State tops Hampton 47-44

Senior quarterback, Juwan Carter passed for two scores and ran for two more including the game winner for the Spartans over the Pirates.

HAMPTON, Va. — Juwan Carter scored a walkoff touchdown from the 1 and Norfolk State clipped Hampton 47-44 in overtime Saturday in the Battle of the Bay.

Hampton (2-2) had knotted the score at 41-41 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation when Jett Duffey hooked up with Jadakis Bonds on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The Pirates struck first in OT on an Alex Perez 28-yard field goal.

But Norfolk State (3-2) was remorseless on its overtime possession, with Carter finding Justin Smith with a 22-yard pass to set up first-and-goal from the 3. Lex Henry pounded forward for two more yards, and Carter snuck in from the 1 with the game-winner.

Carter was 17-of-31 passing for 294 yards and touchdown throws of six yards to Marcque Ellington and 70 to Smith. Carter also carried 17 times for 92 yards and three more touchdowns.