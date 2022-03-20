Chesapeake's Holloway strikes gold at World Indoor Championships; extends win streak

American, Grant Holloway came up big again at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships from Belgrade, Serbia. The Chesapeake native, who matched his own world record (7.29) in the semi-finals -- won in 7.39.
Holloway has now won 56 straight in the event dating back to 2015 when he was at Grassfield High School. The United States won medals in two of the three spots.
While he won gold, teammate Jarret Eaton took bronze in his final season. Holloway now turns his attention to the World Outdoor Championships that happens this July from Eugene, Oregon where he's also the defending the title in the event.