Chesapeake's Holloway strikes gold at World Indoor Championships; extends win streak

American, Grant Holloway came up big again at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships from Belgrade, Serbia. The Chesapeake native, who matched his own world record (7.29) in the semi-finals -- won in 7.39.

Grant Holloway's #WorldIndoorChamps 60m hurdles adventure:



Heat: 7.40

Semi: 7.29 = own world indoor record

Final: 7.39 & world indoor champion 🥇🇺🇸@Flaamingoo_ is truly in a league of his own! pic.twitter.com/tKvyx6pegk — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 20, 2022

Holloway has now won 56 straight in the event dating back to 2015 when he was at Grassfield High School. The United States won medals in two of the three spots.

DANG…this photo by Johnny Zhang (jzsnapz on Instagram)@Flaamingoo_ is in another league



This is his 7.29 in the 60m hurdles semifinal to tie his own world record. Look at everyone else!#WorldIndoorChamps pic.twitter.com/vAJuoRXFuW — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) March 20, 2022