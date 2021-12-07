Chiefs Nnadi excited for another run at a Super Bowl

The Virginia Beach native enters his 4th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

HAMPTON, Va. — We're just nine days away from NFL training camp. A handful of teams start July 21st, while the rest will go at it on the 27th. Derrick Nnadi and the Chiefs are among them. The former Ocean Lakes High School and Florida State Seminole was in town over the weekend at the annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation all-star camp at Hampton University.

Nnadi enters his 4th season in the NFL and is coming off back to back Super Bowl appearances. One with a title, while last season was a 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. "We know the joy of victory and a bitter taste of defeat", he said.