Christopher Newport lacrosse reaches number one

The Captains are the top ranked team in the USILA Coaches Poll, but they've got higher goals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport stretches as a team before starting practice. From the outside one may presume that this is the calm before the storm. The moments of preparation before a cacophony of contact and competition.

Not the case.

The Captains warmup is loud. Voices, claps, yells and laughter fill the air. Players challenge each other, seeing who can have the most energy, the most enthusiasm for the practice ahead.

"You'll see out here at practice we love to have a great time. We want practice to be the best part of their day," says Coach Mikey Thompson, verbally applauding the sounds that consistently engulfs his team.

These days there's more reason for enthusiasm than getting to play their favorite sport. The Christopher Newport Captains are the number one lacrosse team in the country according to the USILA Coach's Poll. Despite a schedule littered with other Top 20 teams, the Captains are undefeated on the season.

Co-captain Dylan Rice remember when the squad was giddy over a mere appearance on in the polls.