NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A big change is coming to Christopher Newport University’s football and track and field stadium. It's getting a new name on Friday!

During the announcement ceremony at 1 p.m., President Paul Trible will speak, and so will one of the leaders of the major regional organization that will see its name on the press box, scoreboard, and signage on campus and throughout Newport News.

The 4,200 capacity stadium opened in 2001 when Christopher Newport’s football team played its first game. In addition to the football team, the stadium is also home to the Lionsbridge FC soccer team and many community events.

During the name announcement ceremony, the CNU football team will be in attendance along with university staff and students.

Friday also just so happens to coincide with the day football season ticket holders pick up their tickets.

The Captains open the 2019 season at the newly named stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a 1 p.m. kickoff against North Central College.

