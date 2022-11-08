Clark, Beekman spark #18 UVA past NC Central 73-61

Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 21 points in the season opener for both teams, and Francisco Caffaro had 10.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman sparked a 15-2 second-half run, and No. 18 Virginia surged past North Carolina Central 73-61 after blowing a 16-point, first-half lead Monday night.

Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 21 points in the season opener for both teams, and Francisco Caffaro had 10. But, it was the point guards who took charge when a 31-15 lead evaporated into a crowd-silencing 44-43 deficit with just over 14 minutes to play.

Justin Wright scored 20 and Eric Boone 18 for the Eagles, who closed within 38-30 at the half. They used a 12-0 run just after halftime to go ahead on a basket by Boone with 14:18 to play, quieting the stunned crowd at John Paul Jones Arena.

That lasted less than 20 seconds.

Clark hit a 3 from the top of the key, and Beekman followed quickly with a steal and breakaway, bringing the earlier roars back. After Wright scored for the Eagles to make it 48-46, Beekman hit a 3, Clark fed Caffaro for a dunk in traffic and Ben Vander Plas hit another 3.

It was 58-46, and a repeat of a season-opening loss to Navy last season was averted.