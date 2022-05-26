Surf competitions, art & music coming to Virginia Beach May 28-30

Hampton Roads surf shop Coastal Edge is teaming up with clothing company Katin for a weekend of sports, art and music.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cowabunga, Hampton Roads! The Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic By Katin is returning to Virginia Beach from May 28 to 30, a weekend of surf competitions, art and music.

Hampton Roads surf shop Coastal Edge and clothing company Katin are the hosts of what they say is "the largest longboard surfing event on the East Coast."

Over 200 amateurs and pro athletes are expected to compete, with a pro prize purse totaling $9,000.

Some of the surf events include pro and am events, nose riding, retro surfboarding, paddleboard, longboard and shortboard. There will also be a new military surf division to honor the armed forces and veterans.

Aside from the surfing, what else is going down?

A Surf Art Expo will showcase surf-inspired art on the Boardwalk between 3rd and 7th Streets. Over 60 artists will sell their work illustrating the ocean, sea life and tropical themes. You'll be able to find art crafted in ceramics, fiber, glass, paint, jewelry and more.

The Coastal Edge Student Art Pavilion will have nautical-themed art from 14 local schools on the beach at the 1st Street Jetty. Student artwork will be sold with proceeds going to the student artists.

Also, there will be a special display of one-of-a-kind Vans shoes decorated by 13 local students. These shoes will be auctioned off with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Other events include live music, a 5K, vendor village, yoga on the beach and a Memorial Day paddle out to honor fallen heroes.

Where can I find more information?

A full schedule of events can be found on Coastal Edge's website.