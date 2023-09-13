Ex UNC head coach Williams speaks at Norfolk Forum

Roy Williams, who led North Carolina to 3 national titles as head coach, was in town Tuesday night at Chrysler Hall.

NORFOLK, Va. — Even at the youthful age of 73, Roy Williams is not one to let too much grass grow between his toes. The former North Carolina men's basketball coach put his own personal stamp during his time at Chapel Hill winning three national titles and one as an assistant coach in 1982.

Williams was in Hampton Roads Tuesday night at the annual Norfolk Forum from Chrysler Hall telling some basketball stories, but also about working as a team and finding a role model.

"You have to find mentors", he told the audience. "Somebody who's good in any field. Fortunately for me I had my high school coach and Dean Smith."

He was also with the Kansas Jayhawks for 15 years before coming back to his home state. Williams collected 903 wins over his career and by learning from the likes Smith taught him valuable lessons.