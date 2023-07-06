Cox, Nansemond River, New Kent, Smithfield & Poquoson head to state semis

The state quarterfinals getting underway on Tuesday for softball, girls and boys soccer along with baseball. Some had success while others struggled. In baseball for Class 6, Western Branch had to play catch up against Colgan. After falling behind early 6-0, the Bruins managed a run in the 5th off a walk and added another as they lost 10-2. The same can be said for Grassfield in Class 6 as they fell to Freedom 12-2.