Virginia Tech suspends Devon Hunter who is facing felony charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football has suspended Devon Hunter indefinitely. According to the Roanoke Times, Christiansburg police charged Hunter with strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.

Virginia Tech released this statement;

Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes. We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.