Duffey’s late touchdown lifts Hampton over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jett Duffey scored on a 1-yard run with just over two minutes remaining and Hampton defeated Campbell 28-21 on Saturday.

Duffey’s score completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that came after Dylan Earney connected with Jalen Kelsey on a 42-yard touchdown pass that had put the Fighting Camels ahead with 6:16 left.

Duffey was 19 of 31 for 231 yards passing with two interceptions but scored twice rushing, finishing with 51 yards on 17 carries, to lead the Pirates (5-5, 3-3 Big South). Jadakis Bonds made eight catches for 110 yards.