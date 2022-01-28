Duke's force in the middle from the '757'

As described by "Coach K", Mark Williams has been a key factor for the Blue Devils this season.

DURHAM, N.C. — For a good part of Mark Williams' life, his older sister, Elizabeth got all the sports publicity. For good reason. She may be the best girls basketball player ever from our area and has spent the last 6 years in the WNBA. Nowadays though, Mark Williams is making a pretty big name for himself.

He is a 7 foot center for Duke University. Williams is just a sophomore who starts for the Blue Devils most of the time.

Williams is from Virginia Beach and spent his first three years of high school at Norfolk Academy before transferring to IMG Academy. He was a McDonald's All-American his senior season of high school.

For this season, Williams has been averaging 10 points and just under 7 rebounds a game. He has definitely poured it on lately, especially against North Carolina State when he had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 8 blocks.

What's behind the latest push? Williams says, "Probably just my mind set going into each game. I've just been focusing on protecting the rim." And part of that mind set as he sees it is, "Dominating and being decisive that sort of thing."

Williams' shot blocking numbers are way up from last year and coach Krzyzewski explains why, "He continues to get better as a player. He works hard with coach (Chris) Carrawell. Plus, he's playing more."