Rapid fire takes on early signing day

We hear from Monarchs, Hokies and Cavaliers. Plus, the destinations of notable high schoolers from our area

As ODU head football coach Ricky Rahne put it on early signing day, "You need a championship mentality before you have a championship reality."

He is convinced his signing class has that kind of mentality. Then again, it's probably fair to say, Virginia Tech, UVA, Norfolk State and William and Mary feel the same way. We skipped Hampton because they didn't have any signings on Wednesday.