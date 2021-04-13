x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Falcons hold off Patriots in region quarterfinals

Quin Breathwaite had the only goal of the match as Cox edged First Colonial 1-0 in the Class 5 Region A quarterfinals on Monday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In past years a Cox/First Colonial field hockey match up in the playoffs would normally be reserved for a region final or even a state final. In the midst of battling a pandemic, this season was the exception. 

The Falcons, Quin Braithwaite delivered the lone game winner goal in the third quarter as they won over First Colonial on Monday in the Class 5 Region A quarterfinals. Cox, who's trying to go for a 3-peat in state championships, got a great effort at net from goaltender, Abby Spear who got the shutout. 

Cox will next face Maury. The Commodores beat Granby 2-0. Junior Claire Hickey got two first half goals for Maury. Hickory also defeated Deep Creek 3-0. 

As for Class 4, Great Bridge pounded Smithfield 10-0. Warwick blanked Churchland 8-0 and in Class 3, Lafayette, Poquoson, Tabb and York also advanced in the region with wins.