Falcons hold off Patriots in region quarterfinals

Quin Breathwaite had the only goal of the match as Cox edged First Colonial 1-0 in the Class 5 Region A quarterfinals on Monday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In past years a Cox/First Colonial field hockey match up in the playoffs would normally be reserved for a region final or even a state final. In the midst of battling a pandemic, this season was the exception.

The Falcons, Quin Braithwaite delivered the lone game winner goal in the third quarter as they won over First Colonial on Monday in the Class 5 Region A quarterfinals. Cox, who's trying to go for a 3-peat in state championships, got a great effort at net from goaltender, Abby Spear who got the shutout.

Cox will next face Maury. The Commodores beat Granby 2-0. Junior Claire Hickey got two first half goals for Maury. Hickory also defeated Deep Creek 3-0.