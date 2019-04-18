VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray had to decide whether or not to be an NFL quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft or a possible career as a major league baseball player. He decided to go with football. Virginia Beach's, D.J. Dozier got the enjoyment of doing both over 30 years ago.

The former Kempsville High School Chief and All-American running back out of Penn State now a days is the author of a book called, "Decide To Dominate". It gives a perspective not only about life between the lines on the gridiron and diamond, but off the field as well. "It's about individuals taking a look at themselves and realize that there is something special that each of us have. Got time to invest in your talents and gifts in each one of us and so it's important to take those talents and gifts and deliver a purpose", he says.

In an era that saw the likes of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders doubling up between the NFL and MLB, Dozier got his chance as a running back with the Minnesota Vikings. He saw the 1987 World Series between the Twins and Cardinals and figured why not him? So Dozier got in contact with the late Norfolk Tides executive, Dave Rosenfield. A couple of years later, he was playing for the New York Mets and never worried about naysayers. "You can't listen to the critics. There's always going to be a critic. You have to fight to be the best that you can be."