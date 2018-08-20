ASHBURN, Va.- Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. Peterson has agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins on a one-year deal, who have been decimated by injuries at running back, two people with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the deal official. NFL Network was the first to report the signing. Peterson had been visiting with the franchise at their headquarters in Ashburn, Va. Monday, where he was spotted wearing the team’s gear.

Peterson, 33, is entering his 12th NFL season after the Arizona Cardinals released him in March. Peterson had originally signed a contract with the Saints last offseason, but New Orleans traded him to Arizona in October. Peterson carried the ball 156 times for 529 yards and scored two touchdowns in 2017.

The Redskins were left to look for help at running back after injuries to second-round rookie Derrius Guice (torn ACL), Samaje Perine (ankle) and Byron Marshall (lower leg). Though Peterson’s role is unclear with Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley sitting atop the depth chart, the four-time all-pro should have a chance to earn carries early in the regular season.

